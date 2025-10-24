Bollywood singer Sachin Sanghvi, known for 'Stree 2' songs, arrested for sexual assault; released on bail

Bollywood singer and music composer Sachin Sanghvi, who is famous for projects like Stree 2 and Bhediya, was arrested on Thursday on charges of sexual assault. He was later released on bail.

Advertisement

Sanghvi had sexually assaulted a woman by promising her a chance to feature in a music album. He had also promised her marriage, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Sanghvi was arrested on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read | Delhi South Asian University student alleges sexual assault, FIR registered

PTI spoke to an official who said that the complainant, who is in her 20s, has claimed that she got in touch with Sanghvi in February 2024 after he had sent her a message on Instagram.

The woman said that after their initial interaction on social media, they had exchanged numbers and Sanghvi had called her to his studio.

It is in the studio where Sanghvi proposed to marry her and even sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, as per the complainant.

Advertisement

Sanghvi has meanwhile denied the allegations, with his lawter, Aditya Mithe, saying, "The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated." "There is absolutely no merit to the case. My client's detention by the police was illegal and that is the reason why he was released on bail immediately. We intend to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally," the statement mentioned.

Sachin himself has not commented on the matter. He has also not updated anything on his Instagram account, which currently stands deactivated.

Who is Sachin Sanghvi? Sachin Sanghvi is an Indian music composer and singer famous as one half of the Sachin-Jigar duo which has been composing film music since 2009.

Born on 14 June 1980, Sachin is currently 45 years old.

Advertisement

Before their careers took off, both of them worked as long-time assistants for music composers like Rajesh Roshan and Pritam.

They have composed the music for movies like Thamma, Param Sundari, Munjya, Stree 2, Nadaaniyan, and others.

Sachin has also sung a number of songs, including Baaki Sab Theek from Bhediya, Paisa Hai Toh in Farzi, and Kho Diya in Bhoomi.