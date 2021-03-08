New Delhi: Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have announced actor Sonakshi Sinha’s digital debut with an untitled original for Amazon Prime Video backed by their company Excel Entertainment. Sinha who plays a cop in the show, has also confirmed a Netflix original called Bulbul Tarang, as many of her contemporaries take to the web with its growing popularity .

Last month, actor Shahid Kapoor announced his digital debut in a web series on Amazon Prime Video, with an untitled drama thriller to be created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, known for Amazon’s The Family Man and Hindi films such as Go Goa Gone.

According to reports by web portal LetsOTTGlobal, Ajay Devgn may reprise the role of Idris Elba in the remake of British television series Luther for Disney+ Hotstar which would see the actor play a brilliant murder detective. Akshay Kumar had already confirmed an action show titled The End for Amazon Prime Video earlier.

“There’s no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. Can’t wait for Sonakshi Sinha to show us yet again how girls get it done," Farhan Akhtar tweeted about the show.

Media experts say the viewership of several streaming platforms is now inching towards a few million subscribers in India and has made it easy for them to make the kind of investment these stars look at. The production budget is linked to user growth. A top-grade web show in India can now look at budgets of Rs. 60-80 crore, on par with what is usually spent on feature films with compensation for A-list male stars falling around ₹15 crore.

Moreover, the four to five million subscribers that platforms have added to the overall OTT ecosystem over the past few months has given them scale and made sure that stars look at them as avenues that will only help their brand image, not dilute it. The foray made by top stars to digital platforms stems from their desire to stay relevant and connected with the youth and be part of disruptive stories, experts say.

