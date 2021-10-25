Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bollywood stars, Indian cricketers launch NFTs amid global craze

Bollywood stars, Indian cricketers launch NFTs amid global craze

Premium
In August, actor Amitabh Bachchan announced his NFT with Beyondlife.club, a platform backed by Rhiti Entertainment.ht
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Livemint

 NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bollywood celebrities and Indian cricketers are increasingly launching digital memorabilia through non-fungible tokens (NFT), hoping to rake in thousands of dollars by cashing in on growing interest in such assets.

Bollywood celebrities and Indian cricketers are increasingly launching digital memorabilia through non-fungible tokens (NFT), hoping to rake in thousands of dollars by cashing in on growing interest in such assets.

NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles. Their roaring popularity has baffled many but the explosive growth shows no sign of abating.

NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles. Their roaring popularity has baffled many but the explosive growth shows no sign of abating.

Bollywood superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan are planning to launch NFTs soon. While Bachchan's NFTs will include autographed posters of his movies, Khan has been building excitement on his Twitter account by telling his 43 million followers about the planned NFT launch.

Bollywood superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan are planning to launch NFTs soon. While Bachchan's NFTs will include autographed posters of his movies, Khan has been building excitement on his Twitter account by telling his 43 million followers about the planned NFT launch.

But its still early days for celebrity NFTs in India.

But its still early days for celebrity NFTs in India.

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik is auctioning from a cricket match where he hit a match-winning six on the last ball for around 5 ethereums, a digital currency, worth around $20,000. But he has yet to receive any bids.

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik is auctioning from a cricket match where he hit a match-winning six on the last ball for around 5 ethereums, a digital currency, worth around $20,000. But he has yet to receive any bids.

Others have had success. One of India's top fashion designers, Manish Malhotra, recently sold NFTs of digital sketches of some of his most famous creations for $4,000 a piece. Malhotra's website shows one can purchase some of his bridal wear outfits at a lower price range of $2,500-$3,500.

Others have had success. One of India's top fashion designers, Manish Malhotra, recently sold NFTs of digital sketches of some of his most famous creations for $4,000 a piece. Malhotra's website shows one can purchase some of his bridal wear outfits at a lower price range of $2,500-$3,500.

The rise of NFTs has baffled many who say it makes little sense to spend large sums of money on items that don't physically exist and can simply be viewed online.

The rise of NFTs has baffled many who say it makes little sense to spend large sums of money on items that don't physically exist and can simply be viewed online.

Still, global sales volumes of NFTs have galloped to $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, making an eightfold increase from the previous quarter, data from market tracker DappRadar showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Covid-19: India logs 14,306 new cases, active cases low ...

Premium

Australia looks to roll out COVID-19 booster shots soon ...

Premium

When will the Covid-19 pandemic end? What WHO chief Ted ...

Premium

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier begins 2nd ph ...

Still, global sales volumes of NFTs have galloped to $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, making an eightfold increase from the previous quarter, data from market tracker DappRadar showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Covid-19: India logs 14,306 new cases, active cases low ...

Premium

Australia looks to roll out COVID-19 booster shots soon ...

Premium

When will the Covid-19 pandemic end? What WHO chief Ted ...

Premium

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier begins 2nd ph ...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!