Bollywood stars snap fan engagement as nepotism debate rages on

That said, it is important for a brand to learn to deal with negativity, Raghavan pointed out. After the 2015 controversy on falling short of food safety standards, Maggi noodles, for instance, made sure it left no stone unturned to convince consumers their three-decade old snack was as safe as it had always been, with print and TV campaigns. As did Cadbury, after a stockist in Mumbai found worms in its chocolates in 2003. More recently, food aggregator Zomato responded to the video of a rider eating food meant for a customer and resealing the packet with a long apology note and the promise to introduce tamper-proof tapes.