The Income Tax Department officials recently conducted raids in Maharashtra's Jalna and Aurangabad districts in a Bollywood movie style and uncovered 390 crore illegal assets in eight days of raids.

The officials arrived as groomsmen, so that no one would get the news that they were coming to raid. They arrived in wedding cars with stickers attached 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge stickers' on August 1, reported Zee News.

The officials raided the homes, farmhouses and offices of the steel manufacturing factories. The unaccounted assets seized include 58 crores in cash, 32 kg gold ornaments, 16 crores including diamonds. Apart from this, property documents worth 300 crores have also been found.

ALSO READ: I-T raids at Anbu Chezhiyan enters day 2; Know about the Tamil film producer

The raids were conducted at different places simultaneously through different teams – a fleet of a total of 260 officers and 120 cars. To count the ₹390 crores cash, it took the officials 16 hours.

During the initial phase of raids, nothing was recovered, but soon, bundles of money were found in the bed, under the closet from farmhouse far from the city. Gold ornaments, gold biscuits, gold bricks, gold coins and diamonds were found.

Apart from Jalna, raids were also conducted in two businessmen's house in Aurangabad. In these raids, 16 carat gold ornaments and diamonds have been found. Also, bundles of notes were packed in 25 cloth bags were seized.

Earlier this year, IT department conducted raids in various places across the country including UP's perfume trader Piyush Jain in Kannauj and Kanpur, at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's former cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee and his 'Intimate Friend' Arpita Mukherjee residences, and in Chennai. In all these raids, the ID department seized crores of rupees and other valuable assets.