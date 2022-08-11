Bollywood style I-T raid in Maharashtra, assets worth ₹390 crore recovered1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 12:57 PM IST
The officials arrived as groomsmen, so that no one would get the news that they were coming to raid.
The Income Tax Department officials recently conducted raids in Maharashtra's Jalna and Aurangabad districts in a Bollywood movie style and uncovered 390 crore illegal assets in eight days of raids.