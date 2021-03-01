OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bollywood to bet big on sequels in 2021

Movie theatres in India will bet big on Bollywood sequels in 2021. Starting with the second installment of Yash Raj Films’ comedy Bunty Aur Babli starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari on 23 April, there is John Abraham’s action drama Satyameva Jayate 2 in May for Eid. Horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiya 2 starring Kartik Aaryan is slated for November while the second part to action drama KGF, originally in Kannada, will be dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, and hit screens in July.

To be sure, the franchise model has benefited several films in the past, with the trend stemming naturally from a built-in audience and fan base and increasing the likelihood of the film turning out to be good, explaining why Bollywood has often leaned on sequels. It’s always easier to work around and attract people with known subjects, be it a book, play or something that has seen success at the box office, media experts say. Films in the Dhoom, ABCD and Munnabhai series are examples of successful projects that have carried on the goodwill and curiosity of their respective franchises.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Australian journalist Cheng Lei is seen in Beijing, China, in this still image taken from undated video footage. Australia Global Alumni-Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. PLEASE REFER TO GUIDELINES IN https://www.dfat.gov.au/about-us/about-this-website/Pages/copyright

Foreign journalists in China see 'rapid decline in media freedom': survey

1 min read . 11:53 AM IST
The demand for LPG cylinders increased during lockdown.

LPG cylinder price hiked for the fourth time in a month. Check latest rates

1 min read . 11:49 AM IST
Haryana minister Anil Vij

Here's why Haryana minister Anil Vij won't take Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 11:49 AM IST
Shot in Telugu and Kannada, Salaar will also release in the Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas announces new film ‘Salaar’ for April 2022

1 min read . 11:26 AM IST

However, several critics also point out that not too many filmmakers in India have understood the concept of a franchise because several of these films are not related to each other at all. The point of a sequel or a franchise is that it takes the characters up to a certain level and then gives the same characters and names, a different set of circumstances, a different world to play in and to take the story forward. Films in the Raaz, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Grand Masti and Tere Bin Laden: series have faltered miserably in the past after great starts.

It doesn’t make sense to milk a franchise for the sake of it, trade experts agree. There are certain stories that don’t lend themselves to a franchise and filmmakers and studios have to be careful. There has to be a powerful and meaningful reason to take the characters and story forward. Only the thought of a franchise is not sufficient.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout