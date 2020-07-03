Bollywood to reopen with mix of old and new films

Earlier this month, Ranveer Singh’s action comedy Simmba became the first Hindi film to re-release in Australia after the lockdown. It had already hit screens in Fiji before that. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, had made ₹239.84 crore upon its release in India in 2018. Shetty’s other film, Golmaal Again also became the first Hindi film to release in New Zealand that claims to have flattened the coronavirus curve and has reopened cinemas.