Bollywood to see full recovery in 2022 with big budget flicks

NEW DELHI: The Indian film exhibition business is expected to see full recovery in 2022, with a line-up of big-budget movies scheduled for release. Film trade experts say projects delayed from 2020 along with those green-lit this year will come together to bear fruit in 2022.

Next year will see big-star vehicles, including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long-delayed Brahmastra, and Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

With budgets of over Rs100 crore and some even touching the Rs200 crore mark, trade experts say these films will play an important role in making audiences see the value of big-screen experiences besides giving producers enough time to get over the bumps of 2021.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy, the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, Baahubali star Prabhas’s two big offerings, Adipurush co-starring Saif Ali Khan and an untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, two Tiger Shroff films Ganpat and Heropanti 2, Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey, and Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, will also vie for eyeballs and share of wallet.

“Bollywood is definitely upping its game and getting the production churn started, some of it in time for 2022 and is ready to bounce back now," film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said, adding that the pause in production in 2020 was possibly used by filmmakers, actors and studios to read and finalise scripts that will see the light of the day, albeit a little later than planned.

While 2020 was a dismal year, things will likely remain in the slow lane in 2021 as well, despite a good line-up, with the first quarter gone and audiences only likely to trickle in gradually post April, trade website Box Office India said in a blog.

But 2022 should be huge, thanks to the backlog of movies, many of which were only firming plans in the second and third quarter of 2020, with all on-ground production halted. “This will bear fruit in 2022 as the line-up will be the biggest ever in recent history and it will be a surprise if it doesn’t (pull off some kind of) records," Box Office India said.

Johar believes that Indian audiences will continue to patronise film theatres even as some films may now specifically be made for direct release on OTT (over-the-top) platforms. Film buffs thronged the theatres even when Tamil film Master was released for Pongal in January with 50% seating restrictions.

“The south has traditionally been more theatre-friendly and the north, slightly reserved but it’s only a matter of time before things normalize," Johar said.

Filmmaker Milap Zhaveri who has an action drama titled Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham slated for Eid this May said audiences are hungry for big-screen entertainment as proven by Master, Krack and other south films. “There will be a tsunami of audiences, especially masses at cinemas. They have been waiting for entertaining commercial cinema for a year and will lap it up," Zhaveri added.

