Bollywood twist in Bengaluru? Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan's old Rolls-Royce cars fined ₹38 Lakhs. Know why

Rolls-Royce cars of Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan have reportedly been fined ₹38 lakhs. The only catch? The luxury cars in question, actually do not belong to the Bollywood stars.

In a strange turn of events, the two Rolls-Royce cars—one registered under the name of Big B, and the other under Aamir Khan, were fined over ₹18 lakh and ₹20 lakh respectively, in Bengaluru, reported NDTV.

The B' town stars, however, do not own the cars anymore.

Who owns the Rolls Royce? Both the luxury cars actually belong to Yusuf Sharif, a local businessman-politician better known as ‘KGF Babu,’ thanks to his roots in the mining town of Kolar Gold Fields—also made famous by the hit Kannada film KGF.

According to NDTV, ‘KGF Babu’ had bought the Rolls-Royce from Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan a few years back, but never transferred the ownership to his name, on paper. That paperwork blunder finally caught up with him.

The Phantom, from Big B has been cruising around Bengaluru since 2021, while the Ghost – previously owned by Aamir Khan — joined it in 2023—both still bearing Maharashtra registrations, causing the city's Regional Transport Office (RTO) to raise eyebrows.

What fines will ‘KGF Babu’ pay? Officials revealed that the Rolls Royce previously owned by Amitabh Bachchan was flagged for non-payment of taxes in 2021, but since at the time it had not completed a year in Bengaluru, it was let off without penalty. But now, both cars have been confirmed to have been operating in the city well beyond the one-year limit set by transport rules, triggering these hefty fines.

Rolls Royce Phantom was fined ₹18.53 lakh, while Ghost was fined ₹19.73 lakh over long-term usage in Karnataka without payment of local road tax.

Before venturing into real estate, Yusuf Sharif used to sell scrap.