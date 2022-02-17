The veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night due to multiple health issues at 69 years of age. His cremation will take place on Thursday, as per his family statement.

In the statement, the family members mentioned that the last rites will be held on February 17 as they are waiting for Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles. "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul," the statement read.

Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri has returned from the US with his family for carrying out his father's last rites. Bappi Lahiri' last rites will be performed on Thursday in Mumbai, according to a statement released by the family.

His doctor Deepak Namjoshi confirmed the news of his demise. According to the doctor, the 'Disco Dancer' hitmaker died last night due to multiple health issues.

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said yesterday.

Following the news of Bappi Lahiri's demise, several fans took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary singer. Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised in April last year as well after he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Iconic Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri was a name best known for popularising disco music to the Indian mainstream. Fondly known as Bappi Da, the musician experienced massive success in the 1980s and 90s due to his work on films such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal', 'Dance Dance' and 'Commando'. He earned the title of 'Disco King' for popularising the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema.

Apart from his popular disco-electronic music, Bappi Da was also known for his signature look that consisted of gold chains, golden embellishments, velvety cardigans and sunglasses.

