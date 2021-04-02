Bollywood’s disco king Bappi Lahiri hospitalised

Having learnt to play the tabla at the age of three and initially trained by his parents, both music artistes, he received his first opportunity to score music in a Bengali film, Daadu (1972) while the first Hindi film for which he composed music was Nanha Shikari (1973). Lahiri, however, came into his own in Bollywood with Tahir Husain's film, Zakhmee (1975), for which he composed music and doubled as a playback singer.

