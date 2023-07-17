Bollywood celebrities, in addition to doing movies, also engage in diverse business ventures, contributing significantly to their income. Consequently, they are among the highest taxpayers in the country. While male actors dominate tax contributions, there is one female actor who stands out among her peers.

Deepika Padukone has consistently paid a remarkable amount of taxes, with a significant payment of ₹10 crore in the fiscal year 2016-2017 and subsequent similar estimates in the following years, multiple media reports suggest.

Last year, Deepika Padukone was the sole female actor to feature on the list of highest tax-paying individuals. Deepika Padukone's substantial net worth and impressive income highlight her status as the leading taxpaying female actor in the industry, demonstrating her contribution to the nation's revenue.

As per Forbes India, Deepika’s primary source of income is endorsements. She earned ₹48 crore in 2019, when she acted in Padmaavat for which she was reportedly paid ₹12 crore. That year, she beat celebrities like Rohit Sharma, Ajay Devgn and Rajinikanth to enter the top 10 Indian celebrities with the highest net worth.

While other female actors have yet to come close to the ₹10 crore mark, Alia Bhatt secures the second position on the list, reportedly paying around ₹5-6 crore in taxes annually.

Previously, the title of highest tax-paying female actor belonged to Katrina Kaif, who paid over ₹5 crore in taxes during the fiscal year 2013-2014. However, Deepika Padukone surpassed her after achieving wide success in her recent projects and expanding her business ventures, as per reports.

Deepika Padukone’s net worth, as per media reports, is around ₹500 crore. She is ranked at number two among female Indian celebrities, right behind Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is worth ₹620 crore. Kareen Kapoor Khan, with a net worth of around ₹485 crore, is among the richest female celebrities in the country.

(LiveMint could not independently verify the media reports mentioned in this article)