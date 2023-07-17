Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Bollywood's highest tax-paying female actor has a net worth of 500 crore; can you guess who?

Bollywood's highest tax-paying female actor has a net worth of 500 crore; can you guess who?

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

One of Bollywood's top celebrities stands out as the leading taxpaying female actor, consistently paying a significant amount of taxes each year. Her net worth is estimated to be around 500 crore.

Deepika Padukone is one of the few female actors to feature on the list of highest tax-paying individuals in India

Bollywood celebrities, in addition to doing movies, also engage in diverse business ventures, contributing significantly to their income. Consequently, they are among the highest taxpayers in the country. While male actors dominate tax contributions, there is one female actor who stands out among her peers.

Deepika Padukone has consistently paid a remarkable amount of taxes, with a significant payment of 10 crore in the fiscal year 2016-2017 and subsequent similar estimates in the following years, multiple media reports suggest.

Last year, Deepika Padukone was the sole female actor to feature on the list of highest tax-paying individuals. Deepika Padukone's substantial net worth and impressive income highlight her status as the leading taxpaying female actor in the industry, demonstrating her contribution to the nation's revenue.

As per Forbes India, Deepika’s primary source of income is endorsements. She earned 48 crore in 2019, when she acted in Padmaavat for which she was reportedly paid 12 crore. That year, she beat celebrities like Rohit Sharma, Ajay Devgn and Rajinikanth to enter the top 10 Indian celebrities with the highest net worth.

While other female actors have yet to come close to the 10 crore mark, Alia Bhatt secures the second position on the list, reportedly paying around 5-6 crore in taxes annually.

Previously, the title of highest tax-paying female actor belonged to Katrina Kaif, who paid over 5 crore in taxes during the fiscal year 2013-2014. However, Deepika Padukone surpassed her after achieving wide success in her recent projects and expanding her business ventures, as per reports.

Deepika Padukone’s net worth, as per media reports, is around 500 crore. She is ranked at number two among female Indian celebrities, right behind Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is worth 620 crore. Kareen Kapoor Khan, with a net worth of around 485 crore, is among the richest female celebrities in the country.

(LiveMint could not independently verify the media reports mentioned in this article)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST
