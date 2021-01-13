OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bolsonaro eyes alternative to Twitter, Facebook after Trump ban
Jair Bolsonaro (REUTERS)
Jair Bolsonaro (REUTERS)

Bolsonaro eyes alternative to Twitter, Facebook after Trump ban

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 05:53 AM IST Bloomberg

The far-right president on Tuesday invited his 6.6 million Twitter followers to subscribe to his channel on the messaging app Telegram Messenger

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is urging his followers to pivot away from Twitter and Facebook after the popular social networks banished U.S. President Donald Trump from their platforms.

The far-right president on Tuesday invited his 6.6 million Twitter followers to subscribe to his channel on the messaging app Telegram Messenger LLP, a competitor to Facebook’s WhatsApp Inc.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Wealthy people make up 67% of customers at pharmacy chains.

Shopping at pharmacy chains saves money

1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
IBM had released a report stating that a ‘global phishing campaign’ was targeting the cold storage portion of the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain.

US raises concern over China, Russia targeting Covid -19 vaccine supply chain

1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy.

Allow politicians to get Covid vaccine in first phase: Puducherry CM to PM Modi

1 min read . 07:59 AM IST
PHOTO REUTERS

Walmart, Disney join companies halting donations after riot

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST

Bolsonaro, who models his presidency on Trump’s, has found great success in leveraging social media networks by offering regular tweets and streaming live videos on Facebook to his fans. His encouragement of a shift away from those outlets presents a significant change that echoes a shift occurring in the U.S., where thousands of far-right users are being purged from the sites and regrouping in lesser-known networks like Telegram and Parler.

On Saturday, in a post on Instagram, Bolsonaro invited people to join Parler only hours before it was pulled from app stores and Amazon.com Inc. shut off its web services. The app had only been downloaded about half a million times in Brazil as of Monday, according to the mobile-app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo, a senator, later changed his Twitter profile picture to an image of Trump and claimed that Parler was a “victim of the Big Tech cartel."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout