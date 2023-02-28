BoM signs partnership with Experian India to foster credit ecosystem

BoM said with this partnership, Experian is collaborating with it to provide innovative solutions throughout the customer lifecycle, enabling it to on-board New to Credit (NTC) and New to Bank customers (NTB) and service existing customers efficiently. Bank of Maharashtra said through these innovative solutions driven on back of technology, it will gain a better understanding of customers’ needs, analyse their risk behaviour, and efficiently manage the credit portfolio.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}