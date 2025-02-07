Delhi, Noida schools, St Stephen’s college get bomb alerts, probe on

Multiple educational institutions in Delhi-NCR regions received bomb threats over mail on Friday. Threat emails sent to St Stephen's College and Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar created panic among students and their parents.

"At 7:42 am, St Stephen's College received a bomb threat via email. Our bomb and dog squads are on the ground, checking the entire premises," PTI quoted a senior police officer said.

Bomb threat in Delhi-NCR schools, college spark fear | Watch Several videos shared by news agencies ANI and PTI showed parents expressing their concern over the safety of their child. The bomb threat emails sparked a probe into the matter. Bomb disposal squads are examining the premises of the institutions targeted in the email.

An officer in the East Delhi district said officials of the Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 informed the police around 6:40 am that they had received an email regarding a bomb on the premises.

Guardian of one of the school students told ANI that the school management didn't inform him about the situation and has shut the classes for today. Students can take classes online.

Teams are checking the premises, the officer added.

Bomb threat at St Stephen’s College Delhi University's St Stephen’s College received bomb threat on Friday morning at 7:42 am. Reacting swiftly to the email threat, college authorities informed Delhi police officials. Bomb disposal squad reached on the spot and the investigation is udnerway, Delhi Police said in a statement on Friday.

Shiv Nadar school get bomb threat, authorities urge parents to keep child at home In a message to parents and guardians, Shiv Nadar school authority informed about the bomb threat and urged them to keep their children at home. All the students who already board buses for schools were sent back home with immediate effect, according to a statement released by Anju Sonim, Principal of Shiv Nadar School.