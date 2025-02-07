Delhi, Noida schools, St Stephen’s college get bomb alerts, probe on

Ahlcon International School reported a bomb threat via email early Friday, prompting police investigation. St Stephen's College at Delhi University also received a similar threat, causing panic among students and parents

Livemint
Updated7 Feb 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Advertisement
Several schools in Delhi reportedly received bomb threat on Friday

Multiple educational institutions in Delhi-NCR regions received bomb threats over mail on Friday. Threat emails sent to St Stephen's College and Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar created panic among students and their parents.

"At 7:42 am, St Stephen's College received a bomb threat via email. Our bomb and dog squads are on the ground, checking the entire premises," PTI quoted a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Hoax bomb threats to Chennai-bound flight and Jammu Republic Day event

Bomb threat in Delhi-NCR schools, college spark fear | Watch

Several videos shared by news agencies ANI and PTI showed parents expressing their concern over the safety of their child. The bomb threat emails sparked a probe into the matter. Bomb disposal squads are examining the premises of the institutions targeted in the email.

Advertisement
Advertisement

An officer in the East Delhi district said officials of the Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 informed the police around 6:40 am that they had received an email regarding a bomb on the premises.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah, seeks discussion on Delhi’s law and order

Guardian of one of the school students told ANI that the school management didn't inform him about the situation and has shut the classes for today. Students can take classes online.

Advertisement

Teams are checking the premises, the officer added.

Bomb threat at St Stephen’s College

Delhi University's St Stephen’s College received bomb threat on Friday morning at 7:42 am. Reacting swiftly to the email threat, college authorities informed Delhi police officials. Bomb disposal squad reached on the spot and the investigation is udnerway, Delhi Police said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | Bomb scare in Delhi: Several schools receive bomb threats via emails; probe on

Shiv Nadar school get bomb threat, authorities urge parents to keep child at home

In a message to parents and guardians, Shiv Nadar school authority informed about the bomb threat and urged them to keep their children at home. All the students who already board buses for schools were sent back home with immediate effect, according to a statement released by Anju Sonim, Principal of Shiv Nadar School.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi, Noida schools, St Stephen’s college get bomb alerts, probe on
First Published:7 Feb 2025, 10:03 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget