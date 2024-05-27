Bomb threat at Mumbai's Taj hotel and airport: The Mumbai Police said the call “originated” from Uttar Pradesh.

The Mumbai Police said on Monday that a control room received a call that bombs were placed at the Taj Hotel and airport in the city. They said a search was conducted at the locations but “nothing suspicious was found". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mumbai Police said the call “originated" from Uttar Pradesh. “The search for the caller is underway," police were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The bomb scare in Mumbai came in the backdrop several such bogus bomb threats being received in several cities including Delhi and Chennai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Hindu, the Chennai airport director received two emails on May 26, stating that bombs will be planted near the airport and that passengers should be deboarded from the aircraft, sources added. Subsequently, the mail was forwarded to the police and after checking, it was found to be a hoax.

On May 23, two Delhi University colleges received bomb threats which later turned out to be bogus. According to the Delhi Fire Service, calls were received regarding bomb threats at Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College.

Before this, a bomb threat was received by the Union Home Ministry’s office at Delhi’s North Block on May 22.

Besides, these several schools in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru received bomb threats via emails over the past few weeks, creating a panic situation. However, all threats turned out to be ‘hoaxes’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Delhi Police, a total of 131 schools received threat emails on May 1. At least four schools in Rajasthan capital Jaipur received bomb threats via email on May 13.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!