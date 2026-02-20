Bomb alert! Hyderabad CBI Court receives bombing threat e-mail again

A bomb threat email was sent to the CBI Court in Nampally, Hyderabad, following a previous threat. Police investigated with the bomb squad and dog squads, but found no suspicious items.

A police official of Abids Police told ANI on Friday, 20 February, “A bomb threat mail was received by the CBI Court in Nampally, Hyderabad. A similar mail had been received two days ago by court officials, who informed us. The bomb squad and dog squad reached the court and conducted searches, but nothing suspicious was found.”

The incident led to panic across the court complex in Telangana. The email carrying the threat claimed that RDX IEDs had been planted in the judge's chamber and the court's premise, which would detonate when individuals carrying remote controls approached the office.

However, after a thorough search was conducted, the threat was declared to be a hoax, officials told news agency PTI.

Another bomb threat in Telangana Meanwhile, another district court in Telangana received a similar threat on the same day. Karimnagar received an anonymous email which said that explosive devices had been planted in the premises. It also mentioned that the explosives would go off at 12.05 pm.

Shortly after receiving the email, authorities alerted the Karimnagar II Town police station, who then evacuated parts of the premises, and carried out a search with bomb and dog squads.

Similar to the Hyderabad incident, the search yielded no suspicious materials, with officials confirming the threat was a hoax, PTI reported.

Police told the news agency that investigations are further underway in both cases, in order to trace the origin of the emails and identify the individuals responsible for issuing the threats.

Rajasthan HC receives bomb threat In a separate incident, the Rajasthan High Court also received a fresh bomb threat on Friday, hours before the scheduled arrival of the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in the city, officials told PTI.

Though, nothing suspicious was found within the premises, the court proceedings were delayed due to security concerns, they added.

The email, sent to the high court administration, threatened to bomb up the court building, following which senior police officers were informed. The authorities conducted a thorough search of the complex, the news report said.

According to the officials, a similar threat was received on Thursday as well.