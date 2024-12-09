Two schools, DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka school on Paschim Vihar in Delhi, received bomb threats on Monday morning via email, in Delhi get bomb threats.

As reported by ANI, citing Delhi Police, “Two schools in Delhi received bomb threats via e-mail - one in RK Puram and another one in Paschim Vihar. School administrations have sent children back to their homes. Fire and police informed."