Business News/ News / India/  Bomb alert in Delhi schools: DPS RK Puram, GD Goenka School get bomb threats; students sent home

Bomb alert in Delhi schools: DPS RK Puram, GD Goenka School get bomb threats; students sent home

Livemint

  • Bomb alert in Delhi schools: DPS RK Puram, GD Goenka School get bomb threats; students sent home

Visuals from outside of DPS RK Puram - one of the two schools that receive bomb threats, via e-mail, Monday morning. (Photo: ANI)

Two schools, DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka school on Paschim Vihar in Delhi, received bomb threats on Monday morning via email, in Delhi get bomb threats.

As reported by ANI, citing Delhi Police, “Two schools in Delhi received bomb threats via e-mail - one in RK Puram and another one in Paschim Vihar. School administrations have sent children back to their homes. Fire and police informed."

Earlier on November 29, Venkateshwar Global School in the Rohini area received bomb threats via email.

(This is a breaking news)

