Bomb alert! Kendriya Vidyalaya on IIT Indore campus gets threat email

A Kendriya Vidyalaya located on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has received an email threatening to ‘blow up’ the school building on Independence Day. An FIR registered, Indore police said

20 Jul 2024, 02:17 PM IST
A Kendriya Vidyalaya located on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Indore has received an email threatening to ‘blow up’ the school building on Independence Day, Indore police said on Saturday.

An FIR has been registered.

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya got the email on Friday evening, and the school authorities lodged a complaint at Simrol police station on Saturday morning, the police said.

Indore police Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Umakant Chowdhry was quoted by PTI as saying, “As per the complaint received at Simrol police station, the email was sent from an ID named after Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was sent at the official email address of the school.”

DSP Chowdhry said that the sender threatened to blow up the school campus on August 15 (Independence Day). Police have launched a probe into it.

Simrol police station in-charge Amit Kumar said, “We have received the written complaint, and our team is investigating the matter.”

As per media reports, security measures at the IIT-Indore campus have been heightened, and entry to the campus is allowed for only those who have ID cards.

Along with Indore police, the cybercrime team is also investigating the threat mail and a Bomb Detection and Disposable Squad (BDDS) is also deployed on the campus.

Police said locals, including parents, staff and pupils, have been notified and asked to remain calm and vigilant.

It is important to note that earlier in May 2024, multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email, warning them of bombs on their premises. According to Indian Express, around 100 schools in Delhi and NCR received the bomb threat emails.

Prominent schools of the national capital, including Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in East Delhi, Delhi Public School in Dwarka and Noida, and Amity International School in Pushp Vihar and Saket were among the list of schools that received the bomb threats.

In February this year, the Delhi Police registered a case following a bomb threat received by the Delhi Public School in RK Puram.

 

 

 

 

 

