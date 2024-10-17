Bomb alert on Vistara: Frankfurt-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing after bomb scare

A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 147 persons on board made an emergency landing in Mumbai, early Thursday, upon its arrival from Frankfurt in Germany following a bomb threat to the aircraft, a source said.

The Boeing 787 aircraft safely landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 7:45am. Following the bomb threats on Air India, Akasa, and Indigo, Vistara's alert makes it the 13th incident of flights of Indian carriers receiving bomb threat in a week.

Upon receiving a security threat on social media, the aircraft was later taken to an isolation bay, where all the passengers disembarked.

“Vistara flight UK 028…was subject to a security threat received on social media. As per protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft safely landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and was taken to the isolation bay where all customers were disembarked. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks,” a Vistara spokesperson said.

Indian flights have recently been facing bomb scares both on the international and domestic routes. The last bomb threat was on October 14, following which a London bound Air India aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing. Hours before, two other Indigo flights operating on Mumbai-Muscat and Mumbai-Jeddah sectors had also received bomb threats.

The protocol for bomb alerts on Indian flights follows a procedure where passengers are off-loaded from the plane along with cabin baggage, check-in baggage and cargo, and they are all screened again. This delay can cost thousands of dollars in damages to airlines and security agencies, stated a BBC report.

‘Unlawful, mischievous…’ Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed deep concern, over the alerts, labelling them as ‘mischievous’ and ‘unlawful’. He also convened a high level meeting on October 14, comprising officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.