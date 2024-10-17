Bomb alert on Vistara: Frankfurt-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing after bomb scare

Vistara's alert makes it the 13th incident of Indian flights facing bomb threats, after Air India, Akasa, and Indigo also made emergency landing due to similar issues

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Bomb alert on Vistara: Frankfurt-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing after bomb scare(REUTERS)

A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 147 persons on board made an emergency landing in Mumbai, early Thursday, upon its arrival from Frankfurt in Germany following a bomb threat to the aircraft, a source said.

The Boeing 787 aircraft safely landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 7:45am. Following the bomb threats on Air India, Akasa, and Indigo, Vistara's alert makes it the 13th incident of flights of Indian carriers receiving bomb threat in a week.

Upon receiving a security threat on social media, the aircraft was later taken to an isolation bay, where all the passengers disembarked.

Also Read | Bomb threats to flights: Minor held, ‘revenge’ suspected; Union minister says...

“Vistara flight UK 028…was subject to a security threat received on social media. As per protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft safely landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and was taken to the isolation bay where all customers were disembarked. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks,” a Vistara spokesperson said.

Also Read | Bomb alert Air India flight: Mumbai to New York flight receives bomb threat

Indian flights have recently been facing bomb scares both on the international and domestic routes. The last bomb threat was on October 14, following which a London bound Air India aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing. Hours before, two other Indigo flights operating on Mumbai-Muscat and Mumbai-Jeddah sectors had also received bomb threats.

Also Read | Now, SpiceJet gets bomb scare, Delhi Police launches probe into hoax threats

The protocol for bomb alerts on Indian flights follows a procedure where passengers are off-loaded from the plane along with cabin baggage, check-in baggage and cargo, and they are all screened again. This delay can cost thousands of dollars in damages to airlines and security agencies, stated a BBC report.

‘Unlawful, mischievous…’

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed deep concern, over the alerts, labelling them as ‘mischievous’ and ‘unlawful’.  He also convened a high level meeting on October 14, comprising officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Catch latest updates here

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 12:09 PM IST
