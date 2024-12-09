Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Bomb alerts in 40 Delhi schools today: British School, Salwan Public School get threats, say police

Bomb alerts in 40 Delhi schools today: British School, Salwan Public School get threats, say police

Livemint

At least 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via e-mail, beginning with GD Goenka School and DPS RK Puram. Search operations were initiated, and students were sent home, with no suspicious items found so far.

Security personnel keep vigil outside DPS RK Puram after it received bomb threat, in New Delhi, on Monday

At least 40 schools in Delhi have received bomb threats on Monday morning. The series of threats began from GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar and DPS RK Puram.

Several other schools such as Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School, Cambridge School have also received bomb threats, said Delhi Police.

The bomb threats to all the schools were sent via e-mail.

“Several schools including Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School, Cambridge School received bomb threats via e-mail today," news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

More than 40 schools received bomb threats via e-mail, in Delhi, today, ANI added.

Students have been sent home, and fire officials, including the dog squad, bomb detection teams, and local police have reached the schools and conducted the search operation.

As of now, nothing suspicious has been found, a police official said.

(This is a developing story. More detail awaited)

