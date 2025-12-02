‘Bomb blast at 7pm’: Bengaluru airport, multiple malls get threat email; ‘this is warning from Jaish-e-Mohammed’

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner received a bomb threat on his official email on 30 November, warning of attacks at Kempegowda International Airport and several malls in the city.

The email, sent under the name “Mohit Kumar,” prompted the police to register an FIR under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, ANI reported.

The threat mail reads, “This is a warning from the Jaish-e-Mohammed White Collar Terror Team. We targeted Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Orion Mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South Mall, Mantri Square Mall, and Lulu Mall for a bomb blast at 7 pm onwards. Thanks to our Allah and our master Mohit for serving our nation better…”