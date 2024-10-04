BREAKING NEWS
Bomb explosion near former BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal: VIDEO
A bomb explosion and firing were reported near the residence of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh in West Bengal's Barrackpore on Friday.
A video of the incident was shared by news agency PTI. The clip showed billows of smoke coming out of the explosion site. Mint could not independently verify the video.
More details awaited.