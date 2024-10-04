Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Bomb explosion near former BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal: VIDEO
BREAKING NEWS

Bomb explosion near former BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal: VIDEO

Livemint

  • Bomb explosion near former BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal: VIDEO

Mint Image

A bomb explosion and firing were reported near the residence of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh in West Bengal's Barrackpore on Friday.

A video of the incident was shared by news agency PTI. The clip showed billows of smoke coming out of the explosion site. Mint could not independently verify the video.

More details awaited.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.