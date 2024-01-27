Indigo flight delayed after passenger says have bomb under my seat

A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight was delayed at Mumbai airport on Friday after a man claimed that there was a bomb under his seat. The incident was reported in the late hours of 26 January, when the security agencies were on high alert for Republic Day celebrations. Mumbai police said that the incident occurred onboard Indigo flight number 6E 5264 from Mumbai to Lucknow.

The police said that the man claimed that there was a bomb under his seat, after which the authorities conducted a thorough check of the aircraft. A team of Mumbai Police also rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported.

"No suspicious object was found during the investigation," Mumbai police said.

The 27-year-old passenger was detained by the Mumbai police, and charges were filed against him under the provisions of sections 506(2) and 505(1)(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "Police are investigating why he did this," the authorities said.

Noida man makes hoax bomb threat to 'delay flight'

A Noida resident on Wednesday alerted an airline office at Darbhanga airport about a hoax bomb threat as he wanted to delay the flight to Delhi because he was running late. The SpiceJet aircraft landed safely in Delhi at 6:00 PM and was subsequently moved to the isolation bay for investigation.

"A call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft operating flight SG 8946 from Darbhanga to Delhi. The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

“We informed the security officials concerned as soon as we received the call. On checking the flight, we found nothing. We handled things according to airport security rules," an airline spokesperson said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 506(2) and 507 of the IPC.

