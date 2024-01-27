Bomb hoax at Mumbai airport: Indigo flight delayed after passenger says ‘have bomb under my seat’
Mumbai police said that the incident occurred onboard Indigo flight number 6E 5264 from Mumbai to Lucknow
A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight was delayed at Mumbai airport on Friday after a man claimed that there was a bomb under his seat. The incident was reported in the late hours of 26 January, when the security agencies were on high alert for Republic Day celebrations. Mumbai police said that the incident occurred onboard Indigo flight number 6E 5264 from Mumbai to Lucknow.