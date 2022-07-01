Bomb hurled at CPI(M) state headquarter in Kerala

Bomb hurled at CPI(M) state headquarter in Kerala2 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Red alert has been sounded in Kerala after CCTV footages showed a man on a two-wheeler throwing a bomb at the gate of the building before fleeing the spot last night
According to the police, a man was seen throwing a bomb at the gate of the ruling CPI(M) headquarters AKG Centre in the state capital before fleeing the spot at around 11.30 pm on Thursday night.
This comes ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to his constituency in north Kerala's Wayanad on Friday. Gandhi is arriving in his constituency for a two-day visit. He will be addressing a rally in Kalpetta Friday evening.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, no damage was inflicted to the building but the local-made bomb had high-intensity.
“I was staying on the third floor of the AKG Centre and I heard a defeaning sound around 11.30 and saw smoke billowing from the gate. I was really shocked. All democratic forces should condemn such a dastardly attack," said CPI(M) central committee member P K Sreemati.
Following the incident, CPI(M) workers gathered outside the state party headquarters.
Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal condemned the attack and called the incident an ‘organised attempt’ to disrupt the law and order situation in the state.
Party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that the Congress was behind the attack. But the party is yet to react as its leaders were in Wayanad busy with Gandhi’s two-day visit.
“The Assembly session is on. Congress and UDF don't want democratic discussions, they want chaos. We hope Congress leadership would ask the state leadership to refrain from such an undemocratic attitude. We appeal to party workers to remain calm and resort to only peaceful demonstrations. Police will be probing the incident. As and when they get evidence, we hope they apprehend those behind it," MA Baby, CPI (M) Polit Bureau member was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
“CPI (M) HQ, AKG center was attacked by Congress criminals...They threw a bomb at the office. I condemn this attack & appeal to our cadre to hold a peaceful protest against it," AA Rahim, State Committee member of CPI (M) Kerala, & President of Democratic Youth Federation of India was quoted as saying by ANI.
“We have constituted a special investigation team and started probe. We also increased security to all party offices," said Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner Sparjan Kumar.
Angry CPI(M) workers took out protest rallies at many places and stones were thrown at DCC offices in Kottayam and Kozhikode.
