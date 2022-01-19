Two unclaimed bags were found in Trilokpuri area of East Delhi today afternoon, following which police reached the stop as it triggered bomb scare in the area. After an investigation, it was found that the bags contained personal belongings, and it was the case of “bag lifting".

Sagarpreet Hooda, Joint CP (eastern Delhi) said the bags contain personal items, and there was no indication of IED or other explosives.

DCP (East), Delhi, Priyanka Kashyap also said a PCR call was received regarding two unidentified bags. “Our teams reached the spot and found that nothing suspicious is there. It's a case of bag lifting. We've identified the person and will handover the belongings," she added.

The incident has happened a few days after the Delhi Police had recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from an unattended bag at Ghazipur Flower Market on January 14. It was later diffused by NSG officials. The incident happened ahead of the country's Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

