Bomb scare: Air India’s Delhi-Chicago flight diverted to Canada after ’security threat’ to four planes

An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to an airport in Canada after authorities received “a specific security threat from an unverified social media handle”.

Air India released a statement on Tuesday, informing, “Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online, and as a precautionary measure, had landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada.”

Air India said the aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. "Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume," the airline said in the statement.

Bomb threat to 4 planes Four planes, including one bound for the United States, received bomb-threat messages through a social media handle on Tuesday, prompting security agencies to undertake specific counter-terrorist drills at various airports, official sources told news agency PTI.

The sources said an X handle issued threats on Tuesday to four planes – an Air India Express aircraft from Jaipur to Bengaluru via Ayodhya (IX765), a SpiceJet plane from Darbhanga to Mumbai (SG116), an Akasa Air plane from Siliguri to Bengaluru (QP 1373) and an Air India plane from Delhi to Chicago (AI 127).

The Air India Express aircraft underwent a security check at the Ayodhya airport. The SpiceJet and Akasa Air planes have landed, according to flight-tracking websites.

Air India also said that the carrier as well as other local airlines have been subject to a number of threats in recent days. "Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously. The inconvenience to customers is sincerely regretted," it said.

Further, the airline said it is extending all cooperation to authorities in identifying the perpetrators of such threats to ensure that they are held accountable for the disruption and inconvenience caused to passenger.

Air India also said it will consider legal action against those responsible to recover damages incurred by the airline.