Bomb scare at Ministry of Heavy Industries; Udyog Bhawan on alert

Delhi: The secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries received an e-mail on Friday threatening to blow up Udyog Bhawan, housing several central departments, sending the security apparatus into intense action, officials said.

Advertisement

The e-mail threatened to blow up the building near the Central Secretariat using an improvised explosive device (IED) was received in the noon, prompting security officials to evacuate the premises by 3.15 pm.

Also Read | Punjab and Haryana HC receives bomb threat mail; police launch search

As per police officials, the bomb threat e-mail was sent to senior officials of the ministry, headquartered in Udyog Bhawan.

What did the bomb threat email mention The email reportedly mentioned plans to target the building with an IED. Security agencies have launched an investigation, and bomb detection and disposal squads were immediately deployed to sanitize the premises.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, they received a call regarding the threat e-mail at 1.01 pm and a team of fire brigade was rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

Also Read | Bomb threat at Gurugram Mini Secretariat turns out to be hoax

The premises has been evacuated and a search operations is still underway.

Bomb scare at Punjab, Haryana High Courts Earlier in the month, the Punjab and Haryana High Courts received a bomb threat e-mail, prompting the Chandigarh Police to launch a search of the court premises, officials said.

The High Court complexes were evacuated, and public entry was restricted following the threat mail. "An e-mail was sent to the registrar's office of the high court, claiming that an IED had been planted in the complex. On being informed, police launched a thorough search," Chandigarh Police SDPO (Central), Udaypal Singh told PTI.

Bomb threat at Gurugram Mini Secretariat The same day Punjab and Haryana High Courts received bomb threats, the Gurugram Mini Secretariat also received a similar threat, prompting authorities to temporarily evacuate people from the Secretariat premises.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on high alert after bomb threat e-mail