Bomb scare delays Dubai-bound flight; investigation reveals this

Bomb scare delays Dubai-bound flight; investigation reveals this2 min read . 01:26 PM IST
The security services investigated the flight after receiving the threat call.
On August 27, a drunk guy threatened to blow up a private aircraft flying to Dubai in an attempt to keep his family from leaving India. The man was eventually arrested by the police.
The Chennai resident called the city police control room with a threat to stop two of his family members from taking a flight to Dubai. The threat prompted the security agencies to conduct a thorough search of the Indigo flight, which was originally scheduled to take off at 7.20 am on August 27, according to airport and police officials.
The security services thoroughly investigated the flight after receiving the threat call to see if any explosive devices had been hidden within. Officials and others breathed a sigh of relief when it was discovered that there were no such goods on the aeroplane.
As the call was being tracked, a man in the city who wished to prevent his relatives from travelling to Dubai was apprehended by the authorities. Later in the day, the flight will continue on to its destination, according to the officials. Accommodations for the flight's 180 passengers and staff members were given.
On August 14, an IndiGo aircraft from Mangaluru to Mumbai was delayed by about six hours after a female passenger saw a male travel companion texting another individual, who referring to him as a "bomber".
As the passengers boarded the aircraft at Mangaluru Airport, the female passenger allegedly glanced into the male passenger's mobile phone as he was sending and receiving text messages.
She noticed that the male passenger had previously been referred to in a text message conversation as "bomber" they claimed. It was the night before Independence Day, therefore the authorities decided to take the jet to an isolation bay for comprehensive inspection after being notified by the cabin staff.
After a thorough investigation revealed nothing unusual, the plane was given the all-clear to fly to Mumbai. The aforementioned male and female passengers were not permitted to board this aircraft to Mumbai since they were detained by the police for questioning. As a result of the entire episode, the flight was delayed by around six hours, according to the sources.
(With agency inputs)
