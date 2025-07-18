Bomb scare: Full list of 40 schools in Delhi that received threat emails today

More than 80 private schools — over 40 in Delhi and another 40 in Bengaluru – received bomb threats on Friday, July 18. While bomb threats in at least four schools in Bengaluru turned out to be hoax, in Delhi, fire department and police personnel were deployed at schools in Paschim Vihar, Rohini, and Dwarka to tackle the situation.
This cames after nearly 10 schools and one college in the national capital received bomb threats via email over the last three days, prompting police action and temporary closures.
1. Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar
2. Sovereign School in Rohini Sector 24
3. Maxfort Junior School and Guru Nanak School in Pitampura
4. St Thomas School in Dwarka
5. GD Goenka School in Dwarka
6. DIS Edge School in Dwarka
7. Dwarka International School
8. La Petite Montessori in Dwarka
9. Modern International School in Dwarka Sector 19
10. Richmond School in Dwarka
11. Doon Public School in Paschim Vihar
12. MRG School in Rohini Sector 3,
13. Delhi Public School in Rohini
14. Sovereign Public School in Rohini
15. Heritage School in Rohini Sector 23
16. Delhi International Public School in Rohini Sector 9
17. Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3
18. The Heritage School in Rohini
19. Summerfield International School in South Delhi
20. Bharti Public School in Swasthya Vihar
21. Hamdard Public School in Sangam Vihar
22. St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School in Raj Niwas Marg
23. North Delhi Public School in Shalimar Bagh
24. New Delhi Public School in Vikas Puri
25. Mira Nursery School in Janakpuri
26. Prudence School
27. The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar
28. Delhi Public School on Mathura Road
29. Mater Dei School in Tilak Lane
30. Delhi Jain Public School in Palam
31. Junior Delhi School
32. Delhi Public School in RK Puram
33. East of Kailash and Vasant Vihar
34. The British School in Chanakyapuri
35. Delhi City School in Bawana
36. Faith Academy in Prasad Nagar
37. Amity International School in Saket
38. Cambridge Foundation School in Rajouri Garden
39. Big Feather International School
40. Kulachi Hansraj Model School in Ashok Vihar
According to police, the bomb threat letter said, “ Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags.”
It added, "I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children."
