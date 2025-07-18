Bomb scare: Full list of 40 schools in Delhi that received threat emails today

More than 80 private schools — over 40 in Delhi and another 40 in Bengaluru – received bomb threats on Friday, July 18. While bomb threats in at least four schools in Bengaluru turned out to be hoax, in Delhi, fire department and police personnel were deployed at schools in Paschim Vihar, Rohini, and Dwarka to tackle the situation.

This cames after nearly 10 schools and one college in the national capital received bomb threats via email over the last three days, prompting police action and temporary closures.

Here’s the full list of Delhi schools which were on alert on Friday: 1. Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar

2. Sovereign School in Rohini Sector 24

3. Maxfort Junior School and Guru Nanak School in Pitampura

4. St Thomas School in Dwarka

5. GD Goenka School in Dwarka

6. DIS Edge School in Dwarka

7. Dwarka International School

8. La Petite Montessori in Dwarka

9. Modern International School in Dwarka Sector 19

10. Richmond School in Dwarka

11. Doon Public School in Paschim Vihar

12. MRG School in Rohini Sector 3,

13. Delhi Public School in Rohini

14. Sovereign Public School in Rohini

15. Heritage School in Rohini Sector 23

16. Delhi International Public School in Rohini Sector 9

17. Abhinav Public School in Rohini Sector 3

18. The Heritage School in Rohini

19. Summerfield International School in South Delhi

20. Bharti Public School in Swasthya Vihar

21. Hamdard Public School in Sangam Vihar

22. St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School in Raj Niwas Marg

23. North Delhi Public School in Shalimar Bagh

24. New Delhi Public School in Vikas Puri

25. Mira Nursery School in Janakpuri

26. Prudence School

27. The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar

28. Delhi Public School on Mathura Road

29. Mater Dei School in Tilak Lane

30. Delhi Jain Public School in Palam

31. Junior Delhi School

32. Delhi Public School in RK Puram

33. East of Kailash and Vasant Vihar

34. The British School in Chanakyapuri

35. Delhi City School in Bawana

36. Faith Academy in Prasad Nagar

37. Amity International School in Saket

38. Cambridge Foundation School in Rajouri Garden

39. Big Feather International School

40. Kulachi Hansraj Model School in Ashok Vihar

‘Will erase every last one of you from this world’: Bomb threat letter According to police, the bomb threat letter said, “ Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags.”