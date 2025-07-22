Bomb scare: Nagpur airport receives fresh threat, authorities search premises

The authorities at Nagpur airport received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, which triggered a massive search operation, reported PTI.

The report added that the threat was sent via an email at around 7:30 am and claimed that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was placed inside a cigarette packet. It also claimed that the bomb could detonate at any time.

Also Read | Hyderabad court receives bomb threat, security forces conduct emergency sweep

Sonegaon police station was immediately informed about the mail. Following this, police teams, along with the bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and fire brigade, reached the airport. They soon began their intensive checking across the airport premises.

“The Airports Authority of India received an email about bomb threat at the Nagpur airport on Tuesday morning. The information was subsequently communicated to the airport authority here,” the official told PTI.

“A committee concerned assessed the threat email and all the required checks were conducted by various security agencies, including the police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad,” he added.

However, no suspicious object has been found as of yet, and the search operation is underway.

This is not the first time that such a threat was received at Nagpur airport. Earlier on June 25 and 26, similar threats were received.

Similar threats: Earlier on Friday, over 80 private schools — over 40 in Delhi and another 40 in Bengaluru – received bomb threats.

While bomb threats in at least four schools in Bengaluru turned out to be hoax, in Delhi, fire department and police personnel were deployed at schools in Paschim Vihar, Rohini, and Dwarka to tackle the situation.

Also, total of five bomb threats">sacred shrine Golden Temple received a total of five bomb threats since July 14, reported PTI. The e-mails, threatening to blow up the gurdwara, were addressed to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The authorities apprehended a software engineer from Faridabad. The techie detained in this case is identified as 24-year-old Shubam Dubey, who is being questioned in connection with the first threatening mail.