Bomb scare on Delhi-bound flight, investigation underway
- A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night
A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded. Flight is being checked and investigation is underway, Delhi Police informed.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
