Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Bomb scare on Delhi-bound flight, investigation underway

Bomb scare on Delhi-bound flight, investigation underway

1 min read . 07:58 AM ISTLivemint
Bomb threat received in a Delhi-bound flight on Friday

  • A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night

A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded. Flight is being checked and investigation is underway, Delhi Police informed.

A call about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Delhi was received last night. The flight landed in Delhi at around 3.20 am. All passengers and crew members were deboarded. Flight is being checked and investigation is underway, Delhi Police informed.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP