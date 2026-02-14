Bomb scare on Kolkata-Shillong IndiGo flight, plane grounded — what we know so far

An IndiGo flight travelling from Kolkata to Shillong had to be moved to the isolation bay at the Kolkata airport on Saturday after a bomb threat.

The incident took place on board flight 6E 3074, which was scheduled to depart the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 9.15 am.

The threat emerged after flight crew members found a piece of paper inside the aircraft's toilet, as per the Kolkata airport director, who spoke with ANI. The note claimed that there was a bomb inside the aircraft.

Passengers were already on board the flight and were promptly evacuated, the airport official said.

A thorough check of the aircraft is currently underway, he added.