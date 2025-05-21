Bomb threat at Gurugram Mini Secretariat turns out to be hoax, temporary evacuations carried out

Gurugram Mini Secretariat received a Bomb threat on 21 May 2025, which turned out to be a hoax. The Secretariat carried out temporary evacuations on Wednesday. 

Published21 May 2025, 09:46 PM IST
Gurugram Mini Secretariat received a bomb threat on Wednesday, 21 May 2025.
Gurugram Mini Secretariat received a bomb threat on Wednesday, 21 May 2025.(Hindustan Times)

Gurugram, May 21, (PTI) Authorities temporarily evacuated people at the Gurugram Mini Secretariat after receiving a hoax bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon, an official said. 

The bomb threat was sent to the official email ID of the Deputy Commissioner. A bomb squad, police and other specialist teams thoroughly searched the secretariat complex, but it turned out to be a hoax, he said.

"The bomb scare expressed in the received email has been proven to be false and baseless. It was a rumour, but we do not take any situation lightly," DC Ajay Kumar said.

Ambulance, fire brigade and civil defence teams were alert during the searches.

The secretariat building was temporarily evacuated at 2 pm, and after several hours of extensive searches, no suspicious object was found in the complex, he said.

"The safety of citizens is the administration's top priority. A cyber investigation is being conducted into the matter," the DC said. The administration is trying to identify who sent the threat email," he added. SKY SKY

