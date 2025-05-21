Bomb threat at Gurugram Mini Secretariat turns out to be hoax, temporary evacuations carried out

Gurugram, May 21, (PTI) Authorities temporarily evacuated people at the Gurugram Mini Secretariat after receiving a hoax bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The bomb threat was sent to the official email ID of the Deputy Commissioner. A bomb squad, police and other specialist teams thoroughly searched the secretariat complex, but it turned out to be a hoax, he said.

"The bomb scare expressed in the received email has been proven to be false and baseless. It was a rumour, but we do not take any situation lightly," DC Ajay Kumar said.

Ambulance, fire brigade and civil defence teams were alert during the searches.

Also Read | Bomb scare on Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight at Kolkata airport

The secretariat building was temporarily evacuated at 2 pm, and after several hours of extensive searches, no suspicious object was found in the complex, he said.