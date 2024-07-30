Bomb threat call! Jammu-Jodhpur Express train halted in Punjab, search underway

Punjab news: Express train going from Jammu to Jodhpur stopped at Kasu Begu station of Firozpur after Police received a phone call regarding a bomb threat onboard.

Livemint
Updated30 Jul 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Bomb threat call: Jammu-Jodhpur Express train halted in Punjab, search underway.
Bomb threat call: Jammu-Jodhpur Express train halted in Punjab, search underway.

An express train from Jammu to Rajasthan's Jodhpur was halted at Kasu Begu station in Punjab's Firozpur after police received a bomb threat call onboard, ANI reported. After getting the information, the cops reached the spot to investigate.

As a safety measure, the train was halted at Kasu Beghu station, approximately 10 kilometres from Ferozepur. Passengers were safely evacuated, and a search operation is currently underway.

Bomb squad units, fire brigade, and medical teams are conducting a detailed investigation on-site to ensure the safety of all involved.

Also Read | Bomb threat to Mumbai-bound Vistara flight, note said, ‘bomb on board’

Senior police officials, including Ferozepur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Randhir Kumar, have assured that the situation is under control and all necessary precautions are being implemented. The incident is being carefully monitored, and additional updates will be shared as the investigation continues.

In another similar incident, a Kendriya Vidyalaya located on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Indore received an email threatening to ‘blow up’ the school building on Independence Day. The incident came to light on July 20.

Also Read | London-bound Air India flight receives bomb threat, suspect caught

It is important to note that earlier in May 2024, multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email, warning them of bombs on their premises. According to Indian Express, around 100 schools in Delhi and NCR received the bomb threat emails.

Prominent schools of the national capital, including Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in East Delhi, Delhi Public School in Dwarka and Noida, and Amity International School in Pushp Vihar and Saket were among the list of schools that received the bomb threats.

In February this year, the Delhi Police registered a case following a bomb threat received by the Delhi Public School in RK Puram.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 01:05 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBomb threat call! Jammu-Jodhpur Express train halted in Punjab, search underway

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.90
    01:33 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    3.7 (2.05%)

    Bharat Electronics

    319.75
    01:33 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -1.6 (-0.5%)

    Tata Steel

    162.65
    01:33 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    353.75
    01:33 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    15.95 (4.72%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,880.00
    01:32 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    526.75 (9.84%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,671.25
    01:31 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    388.85 (9.08%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    195.70
    01:32 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    12.8 (7%)

    M M T C

    112.13
    01:32 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    7.09 (6.75%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.001,030.00
      Chennai
      70,451.001,094.00
      Delhi
      69,970.00-409.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue