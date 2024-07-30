Punjab news: Express train going from Jammu to Jodhpur stopped at Kasu Begu station of Firozpur after Police received a phone call regarding a bomb threat onboard.

An express train from Jammu to Rajasthan's Jodhpur was halted at Kasu Begu station in Punjab's Firozpur after police received a bomb threat call onboard, ANI reported. After getting the information, the cops reached the spot to investigate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a safety measure, the train was halted at Kasu Beghu station, approximately 10 kilometres from Ferozepur. Passengers were safely evacuated, and a search operation is currently underway.

Bomb squad units, fire brigade, and medical teams are conducting a detailed investigation on-site to ensure the safety of all involved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior police officials, including Ferozepur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Randhir Kumar, have assured that the situation is under control and all necessary precautions are being implemented. The incident is being carefully monitored, and additional updates will be shared as the investigation continues.

In another similar incident, a Kendriya Vidyalaya located on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Indore received an email threatening to ‘blow up’ the school building on Independence Day. The incident came to light on July 20.

It is important to note that earlier in May 2024, multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email, warning them of bombs on their premises. According to Indian Express, around 100 schools in Delhi and NCR received the bomb threat emails. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prominent schools of the national capital, including Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in East Delhi, Delhi Public School in Dwarka and Noida, and Amity International School in Pushp Vihar and Saket were among the list of schools that received the bomb threats.

In February this year, the Delhi Police registered a case following a bomb threat received by the Delhi Public School in RK Puram.

