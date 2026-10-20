Bomb threat delays Chennai-Goa IndiGo flight by 5 hours, says report: Here's what happened

A bomb threat at Chennai airport delayed a Goa-bound IndiGo flight by nearly five hours on Monday, NDTV reported. All passengers were deboarded and an anti-sabotage check was carried out. Here's all you need to know about the incident.
According to NDTV, IndiGo flight 6E588 was scheduled to take off at 5.40 pm on Monday. But a bomb threat delayed the take-off.
The aircraft was reportedly moved to a designated isolation bay, and all passengers were offloaded by 6.55 pm as security personnel initiated the prescribed procedures, including an anti-sabotage check.
Chennai Airport authorities were quoted as saying that the bomb threat response was called off at 9.20 pm after the security checks were completed.
The aircraft was subsequently handed back to IndiGo for operations.
The flight was expected to depart for Goa at 10.30 pm, nearly five hours after its scheduled departure, NDTV reported.
Mint could not verify the report. There was no immediate information on the source of the threat.
On October 11, a passenger's power bank kept in the overhead bin of a Chennai-bound IndiGo plane caught fire, following which the aircraft was diverted to Hyderabad airport, where it landed safely, sources had told PTI.
Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the power bank should not be "carried or transported on board the aircraft, whether as passenger baggage (including checked-in and cabin baggage) or as cargo, on any flight to, from or within India".
In a communication dated September 29, the DGCA prohibited the carriage and use of the "MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 power bank."
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