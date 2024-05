The bomb threat emails received by several schools in Delhi-NCR were sent from Russia.

A single IP address was reportedly used to send the email to all schools from the domain 'mail.ru'.

Nearly 100 schools had received the bomb threat email that sparked panic, following which schools were shut for the day. Students from these schools have also been sent home.

The Delhi Police's cyber team has joined the investigation.

"These kinds of emails are usually sent using a VPN connection to enable the sender to mask the original IP address. The cyber team is confident of tracing the IP address," reported ANI quoting sources.

The letter mentioned that there were many explosive devices planted in various Delhi schools. "Kill them wherever you meet and drive them out of the place from which they drove you," the letter read.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena who visited DAV School in the Model Town area assured that the culprits will be given strict punishment.

"The Delhi Police has found out from where these emails are coming. The investigation is going on. I would just say that the culprits will not be spared and strict punishment will be given for disrupting peace and harmony," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs also said the bomb threat appeared to be a hoax and that there was no need to panic.

Earlier in the day, Ravinder Yadav, Special CP, Delhi Police Crime Branch, said thorough checking was going on. "Even if it is a hoax call, we cannot take chances. We will conduct an investigation," he said.

