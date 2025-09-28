Bomb threat email triggers alert at Jammu Airport, nothing suspicious found

A comprehensive anti-sabotage operation was instigated at Jammu airport on Sunday, following a bomb threat email received by a private airliner.

Officials confirmed that a subsequent and thorough search conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police uncovered nothing suspicious, with air traffic remaining unaffected throughout the incident, the PTI report said.

"An email was received by a private airliner this morning, and accordingly, a security drill in such situations was followed to rule out the presence of any explosive substance. The email was a hoax," an official of the Airport Authority of India said.

A police complaint was lodged in this connection, and further investigation is underway to identify the sender of the e-mail, he added.

2 Delhi schools get bomb hoax Meanwhile, two Delhi schools received bomb threat emails on Sunday morning, which were later declared a hoax, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said, according to a separate PTI report.

The schools were CRPF Public School in Dwarka, and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar, they said.

"Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to carry out a search operation properly. However, nothing suspicious was found," the official said.

Madras High Court receives bomb threat Earlier this month, the Madras High Court had received a bomb threat email.

According to Madras High Court Police, an anonymous bomb threat email was sent to the Madras High Court on the court's official email ID this morning.

Upon receiving the information, police personnel and a bomb squad immediately rushed to the spot and began a thorough inspection of the premises and surrounding areas.

On September 12, the Bombay High Court and the Delhi High Court had received bomb threats emails leading to panic and disruption of the court proceedings. The threats were later called out to be Hoaxes.