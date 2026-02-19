Bomb threat emails force evacuation of multiple Noida schools amid CBSE exams

Several schools in Noida were evacuated on Thursday after receiving bomb threat emails, prompting emergency security measures and causing anxiety among students, parents, and school staff. The incident occurred while Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations were underway, heightening concerns over student safety.

Officials said around a dozen schools reported receiving similar threatening emails during the day. Following the alerts, teams from the Noida Police rushed to the affected campuses and initiated standard security protocols.

Students Moved To Safe Areas, Searches Conducted As a precaution, students and teachers were moved out of classrooms and taken to designated safe areas while bomb disposal squads and dog squads conducted thorough searches of school premises. Fire department teams were also kept on standby at some locations.

Police officials said detailed checks were carried out in coordination with school administrations to ensure there was no immediate threat. “So far, nothing suspicious has been found,” an official said, adding that search operations were still ongoing at the time of reporting.

Several schools temporarily halted exam-related activities during the security checks. Parents, many of whom arrived at school gates after hearing about the evacuations, expressed concern but were reassured by authorities that safety protocols were being followed.

Investigation Into Email Source Underway Cyber teams have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the threat emails. Officials said email headers and digital trails are being analysed to determine whether the messages were sent from within India or routed through overseas servers.

Police stressed that all bomb threats are treated as serious until ruled out, particularly when they involve schools and ongoing examinations.

“This is about ensuring the safety of children. Even if previous cases have turned out to be hoaxes, every alert is taken seriously,” a senior officer said.

Similar Incidents In Recent Months The latest incident comes amid a series of similar bomb threat emails targeting schools in Noida in recent months. Last week, on 15 February, police arrested six people in connection with bomb threat emails sent to nearly 20 schools in the city last month.

Investigators said those emails initially appeared to originate from servers in the United States but were later traced to a residence in Bisrakh, Greater Noida. According to police, the accused were allegedly running an illegal online betting operation and used fake email accounts and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) numbers to conceal their identities.

Earlier, on 23 January, nearly 20 schools in Noida had received comparable threat emails ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Given the heightened security environment at the time, senior police officers conducted extensive searches across multiple campuses with bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and fire teams. Those alerts were later declared hoaxes.

Legal Action And Seizures To identify and prosecute those behind the threats, police registered cases under sections related to criminal intimidation and public mischief, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

During raids linked to previous cases, investigators recovered laptops, mobile phones, debit and credit cards, passports, identity documents, a chequebook, and cash. Police said the investigation into the broader network behind the hoax threats is still ongoing.

Authorities have urged parents and the public to remain calm and rely on official updates rather than unverified information circulating on social media. Additional police presence has been deployed near schools as a precaution.