At least ten schools in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur received bomb threat emails. Previously, schools in Delhi, Gujarat, and Jaipur had also received similar threat emails.

After Delhi, Gujarat and Jaipur, schools in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, on Wednesday, received bomb threats via emails, creating a panic situation. However, all threats turned out to be ‘hoaxes’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the last few weeks, several schools in various parts of the country, including Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, have received such emails.

Bomb threat emails At least 10 schools, including two government-run schools, received these threatening emails within 72 hours.

Don't panic Police officials have requested all parents not to panic, saying they are taking all precautionary measures.

Hoax threat However, after extensive searches, the police said they were all hoaxes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Schools which received bomb threats PTI reported that schools, including, Gulmohar Vihar Public School in Hanumant Vihar, KDMA School in Gujaini, Sanatan Dharm Education Centre in Kaushalpuri, Chintal’s School in Singhpur Kachar, Virendra Swaroop School in Civil Lines Kendriya Vidyalaya Cantt, and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Armapore estate received threat emails.

Top cop on threat emails Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra said such emails were also received earlier and that security precautions are being taken. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Police Commissioner received information that several schools have received a threat mail that school premises would be blown up with a bomb. All DCPs have been directed that teams be formed, and the schools be monitored," ANI quoted Harish Chandra.

Probe ordered "The Cyber Crime officials have been alerted, and the instructions were issued to launch the investigation into the matter after registering the FIR," PTI reported, quoting the Joint CP, Harish Chandra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similar pattern? The officials are also trying to ascertain patterns between similar hoax bomb threats received by schools in Lucknow, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi-NCR.

Previous threats On May 1, over 100 schools in the national capital received threat emails. After searches, authorities found no suspicious items. The threat emails were sent from Russia using the email ID sawariim@mail.ru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Threat email to IGI airport On May 11, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport also received threat emails. However, nothing suspicious was found.

Threat emails to hospitals On May 14, four hospitals in Delhi – Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, and Hedgewar Hospital – received bomb threats via email.

