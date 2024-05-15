Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  After Delhi, Jaipur, now Kanpur schools receive bomb threats via emails: What we know so far in 10 points

After Delhi, Jaipur, now Kanpur schools receive bomb threats via emails: What we know so far in 10 points

Livemint

At least ten schools in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur received bomb threat emails. Previously, schools in Delhi, Gujarat, and Jaipur had also received similar threat emails.

Image for representational purpose.

After Delhi, Gujarat and Jaipur, schools in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, on Wednesday, received bomb threats via emails, creating a panic situation. However, all threats turned out to be ‘hoaxes’.

Over the last few weeks, several schools in various parts of the country, including Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, have received such emails.

Also Read: Bomb scare in Delhi again! Tihar Jail gets threat email after schools and hospitals

Bomb threat emails

At least 10 schools, including two government-run schools, received these threatening emails within 72 hours.

Don't panic

Police officials have requested all parents not to panic, saying they are taking all precautionary measures.

Hoax threat

However, after extensive searches, the police said they were all hoaxes.

Also Read: After Delhi and Gujarat, 4 schools receive bomb threat in Jaipur

Schools which received bomb threats

PTI reported that schools, including, Gulmohar Vihar Public School in Hanumant Vihar, KDMA School in Gujaini, Sanatan Dharm Education Centre in Kaushalpuri, Chintal’s School in Singhpur Kachar, Virendra Swaroop School in Civil Lines Kendriya Vidyalaya Cantt, and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Armapore estate received threat emails.

Top cop on threat emails

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra said such emails were also received earlier and that security precautions are being taken.

“Police Commissioner received information that several schools have received a threat mail that school premises would be blown up with a bomb. All DCPs have been directed that teams be formed, and the schools be monitored," ANI quoted Harish Chandra.

Also Read: Delhi news: Four hospitals receive bomb threat email, search operation underway

Probe ordered

"The Cyber Crime officials have been alerted, and the instructions were issued to launch the investigation into the matter after registering the FIR," PTI reported, quoting the Joint CP, Harish Chandra.

Similar pattern?

The officials are also trying to ascertain patterns between similar hoax bomb threats received by schools in Lucknow, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi-NCR.

Also Read: Ahmedabad schools bomb hoax: Threat emails sent ahead of voting traced to Pakistan

Previous threats

On May 1, over 100 schools in the national capital received threat emails. After searches, authorities found no suspicious items. The threat emails were sent from Russia using the email ID sawariim@mail.ru.

Threat email to IGI airport

On May 11, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport also received threat emails. However, nothing suspicious was found.

Threat emails to hospitals

On May 14, four hospitals in Delhi – Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, and Hedgewar Hospital – received bomb threats via email.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.