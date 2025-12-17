Bomb threat emails sent to three Ahmedabad schools, police teams deployed

Three schools in Ahmedabad were placed on high alert on Wednesday after receiving bomb threat emails, prompting swift police action and precautionary evacuations as authorities moved to ensure student safety.

Bomb threat emails trigger immediate police response According to officials, the schools received an email on Wednesday containing the message, “We will take revenge.” Given the threatening nature of the communication, the school authorities immediately alerted the police, leading to rapid deployment of security teams to the campuses.

Joint Police Commissioner of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Sharad Singhal, confirmed the response, saying, “Police teams are at the respective schools.”

Which Ahmedabad schools were targeted? The schools that received the threatening emails were Maharaja Agrasen School, Zydus School for Excellence, and Zebra School, sources said. Police, along with dog squads, carried out thorough inspections of the premises as a precautionary measure.

Parents asked to take children home As security checks began, parents were informed and requested to collect their children from school. One such notice, shared by a parent, stated: “This is to inform you that due to some inconvenience, we have to vacate the Vidhyalaya premises. We request you to collect your child as soon as possible.”

Speaking to ANI, a parent said he reached the school within ten minutes of receiving the message. When asked about safety arrangements, he said the measures in place were “excellent” and added that teachers promptly contacted parents who may not have seen the message on WhatsApp.

Khalistan-linked elements suspected, say sources According to sources, investigators suspect that elements linked to the Khalistan movement may be behind the emails, raising broader concerns about school security. However, officials have not yet issued a formal statement confirming the origin of the threats.

Similar threats reported in other states The Ahmedabad incident follows a series of similar cases reported in recent weeks. On December 12, several schools in Amritsar, Punjab, received bomb threats via email, which were later declared a hoax after anti-sabotage checks, according to ADCP-2 Sirivennela.

Schools in Delhi were also targeted earlier this month. On December 10, two schools received bomb threats, while Sanskriti School was sent an email explicitly referring to the Khalistan movement and threatening a blast later that day. The message read:

“Aaj 12:05PM Bomb Blast Hove Ga? Jhoote Police Muqabale Khalistan Referendum Walian De In Punjab: Khalistan De Movement nu Delhi 2UN Tak Laye.”