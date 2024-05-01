Bomb threat in Delhi schools Highlights: Delhi Police's Special Cell registers FIR; probes ISI, China angle

11 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 06:17 AM IST

Bomb threat in Delhi schools Highlights: Close to 100 schools in Delhi and NCR got bomb threats through email today. After this, the Delhi government issued advisory for schools in NCR region and directed to inform DDE, police immediately.