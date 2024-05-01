Bomb Threat In Delhi Schools Highlights: Nearly 100 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email on May 1, warning them of bombs on their premises, news agency ANI reported. Police have initiated search operations following the alerts. Initial investigations suggest multiple Delhi schools have received similar emails of bomb threats.
Hours after the bomb threat to several schools in Delhi-NCR, Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown people under section 120B, 506 of IPC, reported news agency ANI.
Delhi Police has in an update said today's bomb threat at schools seems to be a hoax and have requested people not to panic. All students have been evacuated and are being sent back home for their safety, police added.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that multiple distress calls regarding bomb threats were received from various school authorities as well as the Delhi Police officers. "There were repeated calls from one place. As of now we can say that bomb threat calls from nearly 60 schools were received at our fire control room. Our fire tenders returned from some schools as they were already evacuated and checked. The numbers may increase," said Garg.
According to details, the probe will be done by the Counter Intelligence Team Special Cell. Meanwhile, IFSO unit is also trying to find out the origin from where the mail was sent, added the agency, saying, the connection to Russia – IP address – has been revealed. Apart from this, the probing agency is also probing the angle of joint conspiracy between China and ISI.
The advisory said, “If anything unwanted is noticed, then the same should be informed immediately to the concerned DDE (District/ Zone) and the Delhi Police. The School Authorities should inform parents and concerned Law enforcement authorities to initiate appropriate measures regarding safety and security of the students in the event of any impeding threats or challenges, well in time."
With schools in Delhi-NCR hoax e-mail regarding a bomb threat, the schools administration ensured that there was no panic-like situation.
Apart from informing students about a bomb threat, they even carried out a swift evacuation of the students and staff. They also gave minute-by-minute updates to parents about their wards, keeping them calm and outlined the standard operating procedure to guide them on how to react in adverse situations. With agency inputs.
According to a senior police official, the anti-terror cell of Delhi Police will investigate the bomb threat to over 100 schools in Delhi received through email on Wednesday. The official added that the case is being registered with the Special Cell and a dedicated team will be formed to conduct the investigation.
"The matter is related to national security. It needs a deeper probe," the official said.
Hours after at least 100 schools in the capital and neighbouring Noida received a hoax bomb threat, the Delhi government issued an advisory for schools on 1 May asking them to ensure that the e-mails received at their official e-mail addresses are checked timely. Later, the threat was declared a hoax as ‘nothing objectionable’ was found during searches, police said.
"In view of the current situation wherein bomb threats were received by a few schools of Delhi in early hours of morning of 01.05.2024, it is advised that School Administrators/Managers/Heads of Government/Government Aided and Unaided Recognised Schools under the Directorate of Education, GNCT Delhi should ensure that emails/messages received on official email id of the school at any time of the day (before, during or after school hours) are checked timely," read the advisory issued by the Directorate of Education.
A case is being registered in the matter pertaining to Delhi schools receiving bomb threat email today: Delhi Police Special Cell
The e-mail ID from which Delhi NCR schools were sent the bomb threat letter is sawariim@mail.ru. The investigation so far has revealed that 'Sawariim' (clashing of the swords) is an Arabic word, which has been used by the Islamic State since 2014 to spread Islamist propaganda. Delhi Police is investigating if there is a conspiracy of any organisation behind these threatening e-mails, reports ANI
On bomb threat to several schools in Delhi-NCR, Delhi Education Minister Atishi says, "This is very unfortunate that someone is trying to target children and their parents and trouble them. Fortunately, this threat turned out to be a hoax. We were constantly in touch with the Delhi Police. Delhi police sent a bomb squad to each school that received a threat, and a thorough search was carried out. No such thing, which could prove to be dangerous for children, was found in any school. We hope that the Delhi Police will soon find out who sent this hoax e-mail and from where, and strict action is taken against the accused... I would urge the parents to not panic... Schools will be closely monitored and schools will function normally tomorrow onwards."
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it appeared to be a hoax threat and that there was no need to panic. "Every call was attended; we can't take chances with any call. If we receive a call, we have to attend to it. So, we attended all the calls. Since I received the information around 8 AM, I immediately alerted all the stations, and all the officers in our stations are ready to move wherever required. We have postponed other work," Garg said.
Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg on Wednesday said that email bomb threats received by over 80 schools in the Delhi-NCR area today were most likely hoaxes. Many schools sent their students home after receiving the threat mails that triggered panic among parents.
Nearly 100 schools in Delhi-NCR have received bomb threats, as per ANI.
While the complete list of schools has not yet been released, here are the names that have been revealed so far, as per various media reports.
RP Upadhyay, special commissioner of police (special cell) termed the bomb threat emails received at multiple schools in Delhi-NCR as an act of "terror threat", and said that the counter-intelligence unit (CIU) of the special cell has taken up the matter.
"We are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR) in connection with the bomb threat emails received at schools in the national capital. It is certainly a terror threat. As of now, we can not definitely say if any terror group is behind the bomb threat emails or any individual sent such emails. Our probe is underway," Upadhyay.
Delhi LG VK Saxena commended Delhi police for their quick work amid bomg threats in Delhi-NCR schools.
“Delhi police reached very quickly and the entire area has been cordoned off and search operations are going on. Dog squads, and bomb disposal units are also working. I want to assure the people of Delhi that Delhi Police is fully prepared and we will try to prevent any untoward incident from happening," he told ANI.
On the investigation status, Saxena said that police has found where these emails are coming from and investigation is underway. "All I would like to say is that the culprits will not be spared and will be given strict punishment..." he added.
"Dear Parent, This is to inform you that the school has received an email that threatens the safety and security of the students. As a precautionary measure, we are sending the students back home immediately. Private commuters please arrange to collect your child from the school premises as soon as possible from the respective gates. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding." Aster School, Greater Noida West
AIS Noida said they have not received a threat as of now, but will inform parents in case they do.
"SMS will be sent to pick up children; no need for panic. If anyone receives any SMS, pls share it immediately in all groups. As of now no need to panic, stay calm and keep an eye on SMS from school," the statement read.
Delhi Police has in an update said today's bomb threat at schools seems to be a hoax and have requested people not to panic. Officials added that at least 80 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats.
“During the initial investigation, it seems that since yesterday, till now the mail has been sent to many places, and it seems to be on the same pattern. The date line is not mentioned, and BCC is mentioned in the mail, which means one mail has been sent to many places. At present, an investigation is being done," Delhi Police said.
In February of this year, the Delhi Police registered a case following a bomb threat received by the Delhi Police School in R K Puram, in the national capital.
In May last year, the Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, received a bomb threat via email. Police declared the threat a hoax after conducting searches and finding nothing suspicious.
Till now, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has received more than 60 calls regarding bomb threats in schools, the department has said.
- The principal's Office at Delhi Public School, Noida, issued a statement saying, “[School] has received an email that threatens the safety and security of the students. As a precautionary measure, we are sending the students back home immediately."
- Mother Mary's School in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar is being evacuated, and a thorough check of the premises is underway. A spokesperson from Amity International Schools also said the school has been closed for today till further instructions.
- The Headmistress of AIS Noida has asked parents to keep calm. "Please keep calm. We are running our school and have no issues. Tell parents to keep calm. We are good," the message read.
According to Indian Express, around 100 schools in Delhi and NCR received the bomb threat emails.
Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in East Delhi, Delhi Public School in Dwarka and Noida, and Amity International School in Pushp Vihar and Saket are among the schools that received the bomb threats, according to ANI.
All students have been evacuated and are being sent back home for their safety, police said.
Information was received via email regarding a bomb threat at DPS Noida, DIG, Addl. CP (L&O), Shivhari Meena said. He added that teams of Noida Police, fire tenders, and Bomb Disposal Squad are present at the spot.
"Students have been sent back home. Checking is underway; so far we have not received anything.
Confirming the same, Fire Officer JB Singh told ANI they received a call regarding a bomb from Mother Mary's School in Mayur Vihar.
"Checking has been done, but nothing was found. It was a hoax call. One fire tender, bomb disposal squad and Delhi Police are present at the spot..."
“We've checked all the schools and nothing has been found, there is no need to panic," DCP Central, Devesh Kumar Mahla said.
All students have been evacuated and are being sent back home for their safety, police informed.
Three schools—Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, and Delhi Public School in Dwarka—received bomb threats, according to NDTV.
“Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools," said Delhi Education minister Atishi.
“We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed," she added.
