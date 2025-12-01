Bomb scare at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence; security forces, dog squad sweep premises

A search was launched at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official residence Cliff House on 1 December following email bomb threats at the location, PTI reported citing police.

Police said that checks were carried out at Vijayan's residence and a private bank in Palayam on 1 December after an email claimed that bombs were placed at both locations.

Bomb threats a hoax: What we know According to police, a search was launched the Cliff House after his private secretary received the e-mail claiming that a bomb was placed on the premises. And a dog squad and bomb detection team were pressed into service.

Later, the email was confirmed to be a hoax.

Police officials said similar emails claiming explosives at the CM's residence have been received multiple times in the past. In all these emails, the sender mentioned political developments in Tamil Nadu and cases registered there, they added.

Email sent via dark web app, but checks conducted for security An official told PTI that the emails were sent using dark web applications, making it difficult to trace the accused. However, as a precautionary measure, checks are conducted whenever such emails are received, the official added.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.