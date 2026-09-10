‘BOMB’ threat? Lucknow-Saudi Arabia IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad; here’s what happened

On 10 September, an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Dammam (Saudi Arabia) made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad. A tissue paper carrying the word ‘BOMB’ was found on board.
The aircraft landed around 5:55 pm with 133 people, including crew members. All passengers on flight 6E97 were safely taken off the plane.
According to the police, airport security, fire teams and bomb squad officials were investigating. Passengers were reportedly asked to write on tissue paper for handwriting comparison. These samples will be compared with the writing on the suspicious note.
"A crew member found "bomb" written on a piece of paper on the flight, after which it made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport. The flight was carrying 107 passengers and six crew members. They were made to disembark," PTI quoted Airport police inspector A D Chavda as saying.
According to officials, the local police and the CIS conducted a search of the flight. Nothing suspicious was found, officials added.
Officials have not yet confirmed the exact circumstances behind the incident. This was Ahmedabad Airport’s second flight emergency landing within just 10 days.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)