Business News/ News / India/  Bomb threat on IndiGo Flight from Delhi to Varanasi; aircraft moved to isolation bay

Bomb threat on IndiGo Flight from Delhi to Varanasi; aircraft moved to isolation bay

A bomb threat on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi prompted the aircraft to be moved to an isolation bay for investigation. Aviation security and a bomb disposal team are on site for further inspection.

Indigo Aircraft. (Representative Image)

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi encountered a bomb threat, leading authorities to relocate the aircraft to an isolation bay for further investigation.

ANI cited an airport official, “A bomb threat was reported on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi. The aircraft has been moved to an isolation bay for investigation. Aviation security and a bomb disposal team are currently on site."

Delhi Fire Service said that there was news of a bomb in the flight going from Delhi to Varanasi at 5:35 AM today. “QRT reached the spot. All the passengers were evacuated through the emergency door. All passengers are safe, flight is being inspected."

(This is a developing story..)

