Fake bomb threat for SpiceJet's Delhi-bound flight creates panic, inquiry underway

Fake bomb threat for SpiceJet's Delhi-bound flight creates panic, inquiry underway

Livemint

Spice jet receives bomb threat on flight from Darbhanga to Delhi; all passengers safe

A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight received a hoax bomb threat call on Wednesday. All passengers were deplaned safely.

A fake bomb threat call for a Delhi-bound SpiceJet created panic among people on Wednesday. The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm on Wednesday after which the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay for security search.

“On 24th January, a call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft operating flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi. The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay. Passengers have been deplaned safely and the aircraft is undergoing a thorough search by security agencies," said SpiceJet spokesperson on Wednesday.

The flight started from Darbhanga with more than 200 passengers. After the bomb threat call, which turned out to be a hoax, the full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport for the SpiceJet aircraft in the evening, an airport source told PTI.

After the inquiry it was found that the threat was bogus, reported PTI citing a Delhi police officer. However, all the passengers were deplaned safely after which the officials carried out a security search of the aircraft.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

