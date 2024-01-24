A fake bomb threat call for a Delhi-bound SpiceJet created panic among people on Wednesday. The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm on Wednesday after which the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay for security search. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“On 24th January, a call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft operating flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi. The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6 pm and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay. Passengers have been deplaned safely and the aircraft is undergoing a thorough search by security agencies," said SpiceJet spokesperson on Wednesday.

The flight started from Darbhanga with more than 200 passengers. After the bomb threat call, which turned out to be a hoax, the full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport for the SpiceJet aircraft in the evening, an airport source told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the inquiry it was found that the threat was bogus, reported PTI citing a Delhi police officer. However, all the passengers were deplaned safely after which the officials carried out a security search of the aircraft.

