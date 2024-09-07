Hello User
Bomb threat forced Vistara flight to make an emergency landing in Turkey. Full details here

Livemint

A bomb threat on Vistara Airlines flight UK27 was deemed false after an emergency landing in Erzurum, Turkey. A note claiming a bomb was found in a lavatory, but thorough inspections confirmed no threat. Flights resumed normally after safety checks.

Passengers of the Vistara flight VTI027 from Mumbai to Frankfurt walk along the tarmac as they leave the plane at the Erzurum airport in eastern Turkey, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. The Vistara airline flight made a forced landing in Turkey on Friday following a bomb threat, Turkish officials said. (IHA via AP)

A flight operated by India's Vistara Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing in Erzurum, a city in eastern Turkey, on Friday due to a bomb threat that turned out to be false, Reuters reported, citing the local governor.

Turkish officials reported that a note stating "bomb on board" was discovered in a lavatory on the aircraft. This led to bomb disposal teams conducting a search of the plane and the evacuation of its 234 passengers and 13 crew members.

A Vistara spokesperson had said flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted due to “a security concern." The flight landed at Erzurum at 4.30pm local time (1330 GMT), Reuters reported.

“As of 23:30, we have completed all search and examination operations. As a result of the work we carried out, we found that the bomb threat was unfounded," Erzurum governor Mustafa Ciftci told reporters at the airport.

Ciftci also said a precautionary halt to landings and take-offs at the airport was lifted after inspections were completed.

“All flights coming or leaving from our province will now be able to fly comfortably," he said.

Vistara said in a post on X that customers, crew and the aircraft were cleared by security agencies and that all necessary checks were conducted.

The airline also said it sent an alternate aircraft to Turkey by 12:25 local time on Saturday to take the passengers to Frankfurt.

(With inputs from Reuters)

